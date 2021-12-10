Dr. Fede accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessica Fede, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Fede, PHD is a Psychologist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Fede works at
Locations
-
1
Delta Consultants Providenceattle Inc.2 Regency Plz Ste 12, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 421-1405
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fede?
Amazing Help, Amazing Person
About Dr. Jessica Fede, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326326307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fede works at
Dr. Fede has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.