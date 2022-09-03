See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Jessica Farrone works at LA Medical Associates in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taraneisha Burgess
Taraneisha Burgess
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    LA Medical Associates (formerly Your Good Health Medical Group
    11000 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 206, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Farrone?

    Sep 03, 2022
    I would highly recommend Alpha Health & Wellness! Very professional and knowledgeable. This NP really knows what she is talking about! If you are considering it I would say just go for it, you won’t regret it!
    — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Farrone to family and friends

    Jessica Farrone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Farrone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC.

    About Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659675528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Farrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Farrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Farrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Farrone works at LA Medical Associates in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Jessica Farrone’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Farrone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Farrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Farrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Farrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Farrone, APRN-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.