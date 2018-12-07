Jessica Epstein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Epstein, PA-C
Overview
Jessica Epstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
Jessica Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Epstein?
Best around! Very nice and understanding. I wouldn't want anyone else helping my migraines!
About Jessica Epstein, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1548639453
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
- Oakland University, Bachelor of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Epstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Jessica Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.