Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Englert works at Buffalo Behavioral Psychology, PC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Buffalo Behavioral Psychology, PC
    8616 Main St Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-0627

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brain Injury
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Learning Disabilities Testing
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neuropsychological Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    3.8
    Feb 13, 2018
    Great provider, great personality, Very likely to recommend this provider
    — Feb 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1376852715
    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Englert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Englert works at Buffalo Behavioral Psychology, PC in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Englert’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

