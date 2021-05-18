See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Jessica Desalvo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Desalvo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Jessica Desalvo works at Housing Works Inc. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Housing Works Inc.
    301 W 37th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 465-8304
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2021
    Very friendly. She makes me feel comfortable when opening up about my past traumas. Highly recommend.
    Mike A — May 18, 2021
    About Jessica Desalvo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841702396
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College Of Health and Exercise Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Desalvo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Desalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Desalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Desalvo works at Housing Works Inc. in New York, NY. View the full address on Jessica Desalvo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Desalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Desalvo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Desalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Desalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

