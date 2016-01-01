See All Family Doctors in North Kansas City, MO
Jessica Deering, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Deering, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Deering, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Jessica Deering works at Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1230, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Deering?

    Photo: Jessica Deering, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Deering, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Deering to family and friends

    Jessica Deering's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Deering

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Deering, PA-C.

    About Jessica Deering, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558837799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Deering, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Deering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Deering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Deering works at Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Jessica Deering’s profile.

    Jessica Deering has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Deering.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Deering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Deering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.