Jessica Cruz, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Cruz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jessica Cruz works at Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Pediatrics
    3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 254-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sunrise Pediatrics
    7875 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 361-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Jessica Cruz, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427364868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Cruz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Cruz works at Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jessica Cruz’s profile.

    Jessica Cruz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

