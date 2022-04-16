Jessica Crespo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Crespo, PA
Overview
Jessica Crespo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Jessica Crespo works at
Locations
Samala R. Swamy MD PC1366 Victory Blvd Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-8351
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Jessica Crespo for more than 20+ years, primarily through my then Cardiologist. I was always comforted by the fact that Jessica was always with my doctor, however many times Jessica was the only medical personnel to check me out. She is a professional, focused, a specialist in internal medicine, and easy to talk to. Now Jesica is working with my GP/Internist and I am so delighted to see her again. Oohra!
About Jessica Crespo, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Jessica Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Crespo.
