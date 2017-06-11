Jessica Cosby, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Cosby, LPC
Overview
Jessica Cosby, LPC is a Counselor in Clarion, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
180 W Trinity Dr, Clarion, PA 16214
Directions
(814) 316-5491
Monday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
If you want to have someone in your life who cares x100 and listens to you, go to Jessica. She is the sweetest and most helpful counselor around. She has helped me out for a long time now and I've never doubted her ways. She is amazing.
About Jessica Cosby, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124230149
Education & Certifications
- CLARION UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
