Jessica Cline, NP

Family Medicine
5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Cline, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Nursing.

Jessica Cline works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3601 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-0111
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2020
    Highly recommend Jessica Cline she gets down to the problem pretty quickly you don’t go home disappointed and not knowing what’s going on with you!
    Elizabeth — Jun 30, 2020
    About Jessica Cline, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1831595404
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas School of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Cline, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Cline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Cline works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Jessica Cline’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Jessica Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Cline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

