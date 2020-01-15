See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, AL
Jessica Campbell, CRNP

Jessica Campbell, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Campbell, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, AL. 

Jessica Campbell works at Regional Medical Center in Greenville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Associates LLC
    300 N COLLEGE ST, Greenville, AL 36037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 382-2681
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Based on 6 ratings

    Jan 15, 2020
    Jessica is thorough and asks questions about what your medical problem may be. She follows up with a phone call to confirm test results. She is personable and kind. Cares about her patients. I will continue to be her patient, because she takes excellent care of my health issues.
    Glenda in Georgiana , AL — Jan 15, 2020
    Photo: Jessica Campbell, CRNP
    About Jessica Campbell, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144468851
    • 1144468851
