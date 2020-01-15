Jessica Campbell, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Campbell, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Campbell, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, AL.
Jessica Campbell works at
Locations
Family Practice Associates LLC300 N COLLEGE ST, Greenville, AL 36037 Directions (334) 382-2681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica is thorough and asks questions about what your medical problem may be. She follows up with a phone call to confirm test results. She is personable and kind. Cares about her patients. I will continue to be her patient, because she takes excellent care of my health issues.
About Jessica Campbell, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144468851
Jessica Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jessica Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.