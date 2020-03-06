See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Jessica Cain, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Cain, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Cain, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Jessica Cain works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
David Moore, PA-C
David Moore, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Gray, PA-C
Kimberly Gray, PA-C
10 (5)
View Profile
Carrie Carter, PA
Carrie Carter, PA
6 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology
    2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 260-4330
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Cain?

    Mar 06, 2020
    Jessica was so nice and understanding of all my questions. She's very nice and makes you feel at ease. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Lauren — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Cain, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Cain, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Cain to family and friends

    Jessica Cain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Cain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Cain, PA.

    About Jessica Cain, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740664283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Cain, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Cain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Cain works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Jessica Cain’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jessica Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Cain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Cain, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.