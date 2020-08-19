See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Jessica Browning

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Browning is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jessica Browning works at Browning Psychological Services, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Browning Psychological Services
    Browning Psychological Services
2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 317, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (787) 646-7573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Browning is my 8th therapist and one I'm going to stay with. She's intelligent and insightful.
    Rebekah V. — Aug 19, 2020
    Photo: Jessica Browning
    About Jessica Browning

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467691915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Browning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Browning works at Browning Psychological Services, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jessica Browning’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessica Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Browning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

