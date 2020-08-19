Jessica Browning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Browning
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Browning is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Jessica Browning works at
Locations
Browning Psychological Services2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 317, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (787) 646-7573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browning is my 8th therapist and one I'm going to stay with. She's intelligent and insightful.
About Jessica Browning
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Browning accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Browning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.