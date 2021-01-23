Jessica Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Brown, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Jessica Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Lung Associates PA2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 305W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-3360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Brown?
Jessica is wonderful and attentive. I have been to two appointments with my mom who sees her for sleep apnea and Jessica has been professional, answers all our questions, and is kind.
About Jessica Brown, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306381702
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Brown accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Brown works at
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.