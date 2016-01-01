See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Overview

Jessica Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Jessica Brown works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-1945
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Jessica Brown, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265822563
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj University Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • New York U, School of Medicine
