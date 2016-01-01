See All Psychotherapists in Chicago, IL
Jessica Bosques, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Bosques, LCPC

Psychotherapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Bosques, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL. 

Jessica Bosques works at Grow Therapy in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood Changes
Mood Disorders
Psychotherapy Services

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jessica Bosques, LCPC

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609167675
Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Bosques, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Bosques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Bosques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Bosques works at Grow Therapy in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Jessica Bosques’s profile.

Jessica Bosques has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bosques.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Bosques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Bosques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

