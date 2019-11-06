Jessica Blount has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Blount, WHNP
Overview
Jessica Blount, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Jessica Blount works at
Locations
Heartland Primary Care2412 Ring Rd Ste 200, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-5926
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring and understanding. She also has a great sense of humor. She answers all my questions and never makes me feel silly for asking questions. I highly recommend her.
About Jessica Blount, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750738100
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Blount accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Blount.
