Overview

Jessica Bjerk, ACNP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Warm Springs Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.