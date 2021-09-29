See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Jessica Bjerk, ACNP

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Jessica Bjerk, ACNP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Warm Springs Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 200 Bldg 2, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 520-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
  • Warm Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accelerated Hypertension
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Accelerated Hypertension
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2021
    She was the ONLY doctor that LISTENED to me! She finally found what was wrong with my heart after being dismissed by several cardiologists over almost a 15 year span telling me it was just anxiety. She is literally my life saver!
    Vergie Tauceda — Sep 29, 2021
    Photo: Jessica Bjerk, ACNP
    About Jessica Bjerk, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639452931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Pensacola Christian College
