See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Jessica Bishop, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Bishop, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Bishop, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Jessica Bishop works at Boise Office in Boise, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Neurology
    1499 W Hays St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 275-8585

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jessica Bishop?

Nov 26, 2019
We would give Jessie 10stars if we could. Not only do we get the finest epilepsy treatment available in Idaho but she is warm and friendly as well as professional. We think of her as a friend as well as a health care provider.
Nalders in Gooding, ID — Nov 26, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jessica Bishop, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jessica Bishop, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Bishop to family and friends

Jessica Bishop's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jessica Bishop

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Bishop, PA-C.

About Jessica Bishop, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073915963
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Bishop works at Boise Office in Boise, ID. View the full address on Jessica Bishop’s profile.

Jessica Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bishop.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jessica Bishop, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.