Jessica Bethell Barsocchi, PA
Overview
Jessica Bethell Barsocchi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Camden, NJ.
Locations
1
Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 311, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Bethell Barsocchi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1073580452
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Bethell Barsocchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
