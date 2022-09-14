Jessica Bentzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Bentzen, NP
Offers telehealth
Jessica Bentzen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
- 1 706 N 129th St Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 590-2590
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When I explain how I'm feeling to Jessica, she makes me feel understood and doesn't judge me. She provides medications that are tailored to my needs. She takes any stressor, side effect into account, etc. I haven't had any issues with her and I wouldn't go anywhere else. She is so intelligent when it comes to knowing meds and mood disorders. I trust her completely. I know she will take time out of her day to respond to any issue I have. There's a portal you can contact her and she also has a secretary that gets back right away.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992051882
