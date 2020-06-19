Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Baxter, OD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Baxter, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Premier Vision Care5866 E SAM HOUSTON PKWY N, Houston, TX 77049 Directions (281) 436-1757
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?
Dr. Baxter is wonderful. We started seeing her about 3 years ago and now she's the only optometrist we will see. Thanks for being so patient with us!
About Dr. Jessica Baxter, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184946287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.