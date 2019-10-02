Jessica Batts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Batts, LCDC
Offers telehealth
Jessica Batts, LCDC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Fort Worth, TX.
Bountiful Community Home Health L.l.c.5601 Bridge St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Directions (682) 292-8413
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Batts is terrific. I started seeing her at the recommendation ph my psychiatrist who diagnosed me with ADD; but was concerned with my history. I was given a list of recommendations. Dr. Batt happened to have been the person who did my intake at the office. I immediately felt relaxed and comfortable with it her. As I reviewed the list I started with the closest psychologist who had a 7 week wait list. While her location was not ideal for me (as someone new to the area) I remember how I was able to open up to her during the intake and decided to go for it. I started seeing her before I had Bell’s palsy on 11/27/2018. She had been terrific through the last 10 months. She had helped me to manage the ups and downs of all the health conditions I’ve had the last 10 months. In between we dig into some of the deeper stuff. I appreciate how easy it is for me to open up to her and the way she had adjusted to my constantly changing energy and mental level and her suggestions
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1003210113
