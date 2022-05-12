Jessica Augenstine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Augenstine, NP
Offers telehealth
Jessica Augenstine, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Jessica Augenstine works at
St. Vincent Medical Group Inc.5629 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 419-6800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I never felt rushed or like she was in a hurry to get me out of the office even if she was running late. She really listened to me and remembered what we discussed at our previous appointments. I think Jessica is wonderful.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1962901058
Jessica Augenstine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Augenstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Augenstine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Augenstine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Augenstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Augenstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.