Jessica Augenstine, NP

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Augenstine, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Jessica Augenstine works at Ascension Medical Group Lawrence Immediate Care in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent Medical Group Inc.
    5629 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 419-6800
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    May 12, 2022
    I never felt rushed or like she was in a hurry to get me out of the office even if she was running late. She really listened to me and remembered what we discussed at our previous appointments. I think Jessica is wonderful.
    Barbara — May 12, 2022
    About Jessica Augenstine, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962901058
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Augenstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Augenstine works at Ascension Medical Group Lawrence Immediate Care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Jessica Augenstine’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Augenstine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Augenstine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Augenstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Augenstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
