Jessica Anderson, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Overview

Jessica Anderson, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Jessica Anderson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1942813183
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital

