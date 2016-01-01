See All Counselors in Metairie, LA
Jessica Alvendia, LPC-S

Counseling
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Alvendia, LPC-S is a Counselor in Metairie, LA. 

Jessica Alvendia works at Dr Donna Palmisano in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Donna Palmisano
    2901 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 224-6329

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    About Jessica Alvendia, LPC-S

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1013393149
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Alvendia, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Alvendia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Alvendia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Alvendia works at Dr Donna Palmisano in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Jessica Alvendia’s profile.

    Jessica Alvendia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Alvendia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Alvendia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Alvendia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

