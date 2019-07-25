See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Overview

Jessica Abney, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jessica Abney works at Norton Pulmonary Specialists in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentuckiana Pulmonary Associates Pllc
    100 W Market St Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-8000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2019
    I was seen by Dr Bogdan Moldoveanu and Jessica Abney in the New Albany office for several years. It was always a good visit. Very helpful, answers all my questions and took very good care of me. I still have not found a pulmonologist to compare with the care I received with them. Caretaker fro husband with Parkinson's plus raising 6 year old grand daughter I can't drive to Louisville office. I sure miss them.
    Leona — Jul 25, 2019
    About Jessica Abney, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760628507
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Abney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Abney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Abney works at Norton Pulmonary Specialists in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jessica Abney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jessica Abney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Abney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Abney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Abney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

