Jessica Abney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Abney, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Abney, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jessica Abney works at
Locations
-
1
Kentuckiana Pulmonary Associates Pllc100 W Market St Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by Dr Bogdan Moldoveanu and Jessica Abney in the New Albany office for several years. It was always a good visit. Very helpful, answers all my questions and took very good care of me. I still have not found a pulmonologist to compare with the care I received with them. Caretaker fro husband with Parkinson's plus raising 6 year old grand daughter I can't drive to Louisville office. I sure miss them.
About Jessica Abney, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760628507
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Abney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Abney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Abney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Abney.
