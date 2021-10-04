See All Clinical Psychologists in Flushing, MI
Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Flushing, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University, La Mirada, Ca.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Spectrum Health
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD
Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Spectrum Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    3456 Pierson Pl, Flushing, MI 48433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 732-6111
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soulia?

    Oct 04, 2021
    Jess is kind, compassionate and helpful. He listens and cares. I'm so glad I chose him when I needed help.
    I'm glad I chose him — Oct 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soulia to family and friends

    Dr. Soulia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soulia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942326087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allen Park VA Hospital - Allen Park, MI
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California Irvine Counseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University, La Mirada, Ca
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soulia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soulia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soulia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soulia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soulia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soulia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soulia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.