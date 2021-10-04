Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soulia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Flushing, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University, La Mirada, Ca.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 3456 Pierson Pl, Flushing, MI 48433 Directions (810) 732-6111
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Ratings & Reviews
Jess is kind, compassionate and helpful. He listens and cares. I'm so glad I chose him when I needed help.
About Dr. Jesse Soulia, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942326087
Education & Certifications
- Allen Park VA Hospital - Allen Park, MI
- University Of California Irvine Counseling Center
- Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University, La Mirada, Ca
