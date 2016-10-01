Dr. Reed III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Reed III, PHD
Dr. Jesse Reed III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
- 1 3801 Kirby Dr Ste 108, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 268-4452
Great, down to earth Doctor. Very easy to talk to, and makes you feel comfortable as soon as you walk in.
About Dr. Jesse Reed III, PHD
Dr. Reed III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed III.
