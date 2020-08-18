See All Chiropractors in Marlton, NJ
Overview

Dr. Jesse Liebman, DC is a Chiropractor in Marlton, NJ. They completed their residency with Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus

Dr. Liebman works at LipoLaser of South Jersey in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LipoLaser of South Jersey
    100 Old Marlton Pike # W, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 872-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Discogenic Pain
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Discogenic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Well done to Doctor(s) Jesse Liebman & Derek Bruno was well as their assistants Joe and Lauren. I highly recommend this team and the results achieved. For the first time in many years I have regained the feeling to my left foot toes and greatly appreciate what they have done to improve my overall health and standard of living!
    Ethel Lario — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jesse Liebman, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962552638
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Undergraduate School

