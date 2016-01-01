Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gonzales, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology721 E Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 743-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245560036
Education & Certifications
- Assessment and Psychological Services
- Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium
- Argosy University/Dallas
- Southeastern Louisiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
