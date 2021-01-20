See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in North Port, FL
Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD

Optometry
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD is an Optometrist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Hicks works at SeePort Optometry in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    SeePort Optometry
    4381 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 876-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglass Fitting Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Ten Stars woud be abetter expression. I have 76 yrs of Optometrist Exam Patient Experience. This was the best, most in depth analysis of my Eye Health, EVER! That, coupled with a Physician who truly cares about his patients and takes his time explaining and showing what he finds. Dr. HIcks is not part of a group and therefore not rushed to see a quota of patients per day. My last eye exam was within two years. Not enough time to explain why the prior exams did not come up to the State Of The Art Diagnostic Devices used today. I had a pre-visit concern about the eye pressure device that was used in prior exams in Connecticut (covid transmission possibility). A new touchless, about 3" away, instrument was used. A new instument that pictures the interior of the eye multiple levels deep is available. I took advantage of it. It was money well spent. I will be talking to my children, grandchildren, and friends to consider having an exam when they visit. Dad, Grandpa, Jim saying I Love You!
    Jim Gase... — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801939509
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hicks works at SeePort Optometry in North Port, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hicks’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

