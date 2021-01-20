Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD
Dr. Jesse Hicks, OD is an Optometrist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
SeePort Optometry4381 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 876-4400Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ten Stars woud be abetter expression. I have 76 yrs of Optometrist Exam Patient Experience. This was the best, most in depth analysis of my Eye Health, EVER! That, coupled with a Physician who truly cares about his patients and takes his time explaining and showing what he finds. Dr. HIcks is not part of a group and therefore not rushed to see a quota of patients per day. My last eye exam was within two years. Not enough time to explain why the prior exams did not come up to the State Of The Art Diagnostic Devices used today. I had a pre-visit concern about the eye pressure device that was used in prior exams in Connecticut (covid transmission possibility). A new touchless, about 3" away, instrument was used. A new instument that pictures the interior of the eye multiple levels deep is available. I took advantage of it. It was money well spent. I will be talking to my children, grandchildren, and friends to consider having an exam when they visit. Dad, Grandpa, Jim saying I Love You!
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801939509
- Southern College of Optometry
- Univeristy of South Florida
