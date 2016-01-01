See All Counselors in Jersey City, NJ
Overview

Jesenia Vergel is a Counselor in Jersey City, NJ. 

Jesenia Vergel works at Palisades Behavioral Care in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palisades Behavioral Care
    221 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-3116
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Jesenia Vergel

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1861533341
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jesenia Vergel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jesenia Vergel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jesenia Vergel works at Palisades Behavioral Care in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Jesenia Vergel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jesenia Vergel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jesenia Vergel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesenia Vergel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesenia Vergel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

