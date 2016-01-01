Jesenia Vergel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jesenia Vergel
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jesenia Vergel is a Counselor in Jersey City, NJ.
Jesenia Vergel works at
Locations
-
1
Palisades Behavioral Care221 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-3116
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jesenia Vergel?
About Jesenia Vergel
- Counseling
- English
- 1861533341
Frequently Asked Questions
Jesenia Vergel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jesenia Vergel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jesenia Vergel works at
3 patients have reviewed Jesenia Vergel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jesenia Vergel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesenia Vergel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesenia Vergel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.