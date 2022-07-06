See All Counselors in Bedford, TX
Overview

Jerry Mungadze is a Counselor in Bedford, TX. 

Jerry Mungadze works at Right Brain Therapy, Dr. Jerry Mungadze in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Right Brain Therapy, Dr. Jerry Mungadze
    1901 Central Dr Ste 602, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 523-8222
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 06, 2022
Dr. Mungadze restored my hope and belief that my family member will fully recover. We learned a lot and are practicing what we learned to heal my loved ones brain.
Rhonda — Jul 06, 2022
About Jerry Mungadze

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356490080
Frequently Asked Questions

Jerry Mungadze is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerry Mungadze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jerry Mungadze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jerry Mungadze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jerry Mungadze works at Right Brain Therapy, Dr. Jerry Mungadze in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Jerry Mungadze’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Jerry Mungadze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry Mungadze.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry Mungadze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry Mungadze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

