See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Jerry McLaughlin, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Jerry McLaughlin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jerry McLaughlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Jerry McLaughlin works at Essential Integrative Health Professional Limited Liability Company in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essential Integrative Health Professional Limited Liability Company
    3110 SW 89th St Ste 200E, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 733-7300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jerry McLaughlin?

    May 09, 2017
    I've been seeing him for years and think he's great. I've never had any problems always friendly and very imformitive.would recommend him to anyone and have before.
    Rick in Norman ok — May 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jerry McLaughlin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Jerry McLaughlin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jerry McLaughlin to family and friends

    Jerry McLaughlin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jerry McLaughlin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jerry McLaughlin, PA.

    About Jerry McLaughlin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952373326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jerry McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jerry McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jerry McLaughlin works at Essential Integrative Health Professional Limited Liability Company in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Jerry McLaughlin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jerry McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jerry McLaughlin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.