Jerry McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jerry McLaughlin, PA
Overview
Jerry McLaughlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Jerry McLaughlin works at
Locations
Essential Integrative Health Professional Limited Liability Company3110 SW 89th St Ste 200E, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 733-7300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for years and think he's great. I've never had any problems always friendly and very imformitive.would recommend him to anyone and have before.
About Jerry McLaughlin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952373326
Frequently Asked Questions
Jerry McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerry McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jerry McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.