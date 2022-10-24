Dr. Jerry Leech, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Leech, DC
Overview
Dr. Jerry Leech, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Leech works at
Locations
american pain institute2730 S Saint Peters Pkwy Ste 104, Saint Peters, MO 63303 Directions (636) 244-5239
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leech is by far the most astonishing chiropractor I have ever encountered. I worked in the dental field for 15 years. I spent 15 years of my life sitting in that chai, in the same position hunching and bending over over for over eight hours a day. Let me tell you exactly took a toll on my body! Needless to say my sciatic was affecting my every day life. Some days it literally hurt to walk! I was in so much pain I couldn’t take it anymore. I knew it was time to reach out for medical attention. I was referred to Dr. Leech through word of mouth, which in my opinion is the best type of referral there is. Let me tell you this man has the hands of an angel i as crazy as it sounds it only took about three or four visits before I was back to myself again. He was my medication and he saved my career! If you have any kind of back pain sciatic pain neck pain you have to go see for yourself! Understanding, humble, and down to earth bedside manner w/ healing hands of an angel!!!!
About Dr. Jerry Leech, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leech accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leech.
