Dr. Jerry Latham, OD

Optometry
5 (457)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Jerry Latham, OD is an Optometrist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Latham works at Eye Associates of Grapevine in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harwood Vision Clinic
    2600 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 571-6688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 457 ratings
    Patient Ratings (457)
    5 Star
    (402)
    4 Star
    (40)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry Latham, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184616831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Latham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latham works at Eye Associates of Grapevine in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Latham’s profile.

    457 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

