Jerry Knapke, LPCC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jerry Knapke, LPCC is a Counselor in Tipp City, OH. 

Jerry Knapke works at Knapke Counseling Services LTD. in Tipp City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knapke Counseling Services LTD.
    5860 S County Road 25A Ste A, Tipp City, OH 45371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Nov 25, 2021
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Mr Knapke. He is amazing! Thoughtful, insightful and dedicated to his clients. I highly recommend him!
    About Jerry Knapke, LPCC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1265600985
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jerry Knapke, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerry Knapke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jerry Knapke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jerry Knapke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jerry Knapke works at Knapke Counseling Services LTD. in Tipp City, OH. View the full address on Jerry Knapke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jerry Knapke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry Knapke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry Knapke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry Knapke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

