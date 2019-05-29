See All Nurse Practitioners in Greensboro, NC
Jerry Edwards, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jerry Edwards, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. 

Jerry Edwards works at Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park
    3515 W Market St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8706
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2019
    I have many times,I recommend him highly
    — May 29, 2019
    About Jerry Edwards, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659700177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.