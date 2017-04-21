Jerry Clark, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerry Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jerry Clark, LPC
Overview
Jerry Clark, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Jerry Clark works at
Locations
Jerry D Clark110 Nasa Rd # 1, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-8422
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent counselor who genuinely cares about his clients. He is a man of integrity, wisdom, and objectivity! Highly recommend!
About Jerry Clark, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710058284
Jerry Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jerry Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerry Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jerry Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.