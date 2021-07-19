Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerrilyn Sims, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jerrilyn Sims, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 3550 Watt Ave Ste 190, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 483-8673
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and thorough.
About Dr. Jerrilyn Sims, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1336212240
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
