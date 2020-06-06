See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Victorville, CA
Jerome Watson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jerome Watson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Victorville, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    12180 Ridgecrest Rd Ste 402A, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 881-3558
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Eddie The Hat — Jun 06, 2020
    About Jerome Watson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861787277
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California Baptist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jerome Watson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerome Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jerome Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jerome Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jerome Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerome Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerome Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerome Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

