Jerome Watson, LMFT
Overview
Jerome Watson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Victorville, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
12180 Ridgecrest Rd Ste 402A, Victorville, CA 92395
(760) 881-3558
Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Inland Empire Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Watson for a few months and I find him to be kind, understanding but firm when needed. When I scheduled my first appointment with him I could feel he was sincere and wanting to help.
About Jerome Watson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1861787277
Education & Certifications
- California Baptist University
