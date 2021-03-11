Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerome Scott Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT
Overview
Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Jerome Scott Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Life Enhancement Center3595 University Ave Ste E, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 454-5632
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Jerome is so kind and I believe that he has an internal light to him that is rare to find. As a person of color, I feel as I really connected to with Jerome and he was always kind to me and understood my religiosity. So wise and smart. I'd recommend to anyone and everyone. Keep in mind Im a girl in my mid 20s and felt the most comfortable with him.
About Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jerome Scott Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jerome Scott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jerome Scott Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Jerome Scott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerome Scott Jr.
