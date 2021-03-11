See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Riverside, CA
Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. 

Jerome Scott Jr works at Life Enhancement Center in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Enhancement Center
    3595 University Ave Ste E, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 454-5632
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 11, 2021
    Jerome is so kind and I believe that he has an internal light to him that is rare to find. As a person of color, I feel as I really connected to with Jerome and he was always kind to me and understood my religiosity. So wise and smart. I'd recommend to anyone and everyone. Keep in mind Im a girl in my mid 20s and felt the most comfortable with him.
    Mar 11, 2021
    About Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649359084
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jerome Scott Jr, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerome Scott Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jerome Scott Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jerome Scott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jerome Scott Jr works at Life Enhancement Center in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Jerome Scott Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jerome Scott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerome Scott Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerome Scott Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerome Scott Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

