Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Wolman works at
Debra R S Jones, MD1620 E Broad St Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 235-5219
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Wolman provided services to me through many difficult life changes over an extended period of time. Her practical, fair, and honest way of engaging with patients helped me tremendously! She is one of the best clinicians I've had in over 40 years of intermittent mental health counseling for a chronic condition. I still use the skills she helped me to develop to maintain stability and optimism. Therefore, I would definitely recommend her to anyone willing to do the work to heal and move forward.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336204957
- 1971-1972
- The Ohio State University Hospital Dept Of Psychiatry
Dr. Wolman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolman.
