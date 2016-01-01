Jerika Dunn accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerika Dunn, FNP-BC
Overview
Jerika Dunn, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Jerika Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Nevada Hopes580 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-4673
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jerika Dunn?
About Jerika Dunn, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992336499
Frequently Asked Questions
Jerika Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jerika Dunn works at
Jerika Dunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jerika Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerika Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerika Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.