Jeri Jones, NP
Overview
Jeri Jones, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL.
Locations
-
1
Family Oriented Primary Health Care Clinic Inc.251 N Bayou St, Mobile, AL 36603 Directions (251) 690-8158
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jeri Jones, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508351297
Jeri Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeri Jones works at
