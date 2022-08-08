Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeri Fritz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeri Fritz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15 W 6th St Ste 1212, Tulsa, OK 74119 Directions (918) 584-6694
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
A caring heart. She inspires you to do your best and accept yourself no matter what. Compassionate and A caring spiritual human at their best.
About Dr. Jeri Fritz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134105109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.