Jeremy Parmley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeremy Parmley, PA-C
Overview
Jeremy Parmley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Jeremy Parmley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Indian Health Center801 Vassar Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 248-7618
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeremy Parmley?
About Jeremy Parmley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023047917
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremy Parmley works at
Jeremy Parmley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Parmley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Parmley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Parmley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.