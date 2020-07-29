See All Family Doctors in New Albany, IN
Jeremy Paden, NP

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Jeremy Paden, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. 

Jeremy Paden works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 941-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Thorough, great communicator, experienced, very personable professional!!
    Donna Rehmel — Jul 29, 2020
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1982044764
    Jeremy Paden, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremy Paden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeremy Paden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Paden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeremy Paden works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Jeremy Paden’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jeremy Paden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Paden.

