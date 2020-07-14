See All Clinical Psychologists in Mt Pleasant, MI
Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Mt Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology For Psy.D..

Dr. Moeggenberg works at Great Lakes Psychological Associates PLLC in Mt Pleasant, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Psychological Associates PLLC
    400 S University Ave, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 317-3188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Depression

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2020
    Saw Dr Moeggenberg for a C&P Exam for the VA. He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Very friendly and detail oriented. Completed the exam in about an hour, and forwarded the evaluation to the VA the same day. Highly recommend!
    John Steele — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558593707
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology For Psy.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Alma College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeggenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moeggenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moeggenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeggenberg works at Great Lakes Psychological Associates PLLC in Mt Pleasant, MI. View the full address on Dr. Moeggenberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeggenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeggenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeggenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeggenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

